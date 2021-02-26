SATURDAY, FEB. 27

Drive-in Movie Night

“Loving,” based on the true story of Virginia residents Richard and Mildred Loving, will be shown at Pigg River Community Center, 2410 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. (movie starts at 6 p.m.). Black Lives Matter Franklin County will provide car kits, popcorn and hot cocoa. Non-perishable food, dry cat and dog food donations will be accepted for Meals on Wheels. Reserve a spot by emailing blmfc2021@gmail.com.

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from 2 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

MONDAY, MARCH 8

TIME TRAVELERS BOOK CLUB