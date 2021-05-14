MONDAY, MAY 24

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Public Library Westlake, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

Book Sale with Friends of the Library

Book Sale with Friends of the Library. May 27. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. May’s sale will feature books on country living (lifestyle, hobbies, home decor, DIY, etc.) and blockbusters by Tom Clancy and Danielle Steele. By appointment. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library Rocky Mount.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Music in the Mountains

Seph Custer will perform at Phoebe Needles Center Inc. in Callaway at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a chair; the event will be outside. Donations will be accepted for the youth summer camp program. More information is at phoebeneedles.org.