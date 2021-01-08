 Skip to main content
MONDAY, JAN. 11

Time Travelers’ Book Club

Meeting at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen across from CVS on Virginia 40 until library reopens. The event is free. This month’s book is “The Reliable Wife” by Robert Goolrick.

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

Child Safety Seat Installation Class

Offered by Franklin County Perinatal Education Center to ensure your child is buckled in properly. 335 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. 6 p.m. Register by calling 489-1800.

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

Infant Care Class

At Franklin County Perinatal Education Center, 335 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. 6 p.m. Register by calling 489-1800.

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Boones Mill Christian Church, 7950 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

Breastfeeding Class

At Franklin County Perinatal Education Center, 335 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. 6 p.m. Register by calling 489-1800.

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

