Calendar

Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

FRIDAY, February 7

Bringing TED Talks to You

Enjoy interactive discussion led by library staff with screenings of two TED Talks on race and diversity: “My road trip through the whitest towns in America” and “Be color brave, not color blind.” Noon at the FC Westlake Library. Free.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, February 7 and 8

Friends of Main Library Book Sale

Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Sale includes fiction and non-fiction books for children and adults with proceeds supporting the library’s free educational programs. Book donations also continually accepted.

SATURDAY, February 8

Blue Ridge Association of Sickle Cell Anemia

Annual blood drive will be held at Pigg River community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 1-800-733–2767 (RED-CROSS) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. Free wellness check.

Screening and Discussion: “Harlan County USA”

This award-winning 1976 documentary chronicles a bitter and violent labor dispute between coal miners and corporate management in Appalachian Kentucky. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.

MONDAY, February 10

Breast Cancer Support Group

General discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Discovery Shop in Moneta.

Silvercords with Tony and Rev. Nichols

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

Cross-Stitching

Free for ages 8 and older, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Learn how to cross-stitch your initials and make snowflake patterns. Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.

Mahjong

Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.

Medicare Info Session

Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will hold no-sales-pitch presentations on Medicare starting at 11 a.m. at the FC Westlake Library. Learn the different plans of Medicare, how to compare them, money saving options and how to use medicare.gov.

TUESDAY, February 11

Ferrum Forward

Revitalization meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Faith Mission Building on Virginia 40 just over the bridge in Ferrum. Anyone interested in helping Ferrum’s revitalization are welcome to attend.

WEDNESDAY, February 12

The Franklin County AARP Chapter

Meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreational Center. The guest speaker will be Nelda Purcell, from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office. Purcell will give ideas about gardening for seniors. Refreshments will be served. Meeting will be canceled if FC schools are closed due to inclement weather.

THURSDAY, February 13

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

SUNDAY, February 15

One Day at a Time Band

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 10 a.m. Free.

Screening and Discussion: “The Public”

An act of civil disobedience becomes a standoff with police when a group of homeless men take shelter at the Cincinnati Public Library. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.

MONDAY, February 17

Singing with Kathy

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, February 18

Card Making

Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information, call Marsha at 270-5434.

Creating Space

An Evening with Poet Ashley Rhame will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Roanoke native Ashley Rhame will recite from her books of poetry, “Soul Cry,” “God’s Eye” and “Chasing Sun.” To reserve a seat, call 483-3098, option 0. Snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Family Craft Lab

Families are invited to the FC Westlake Library from 3 to 4:15 p.m. to unplug, unwind and explore your creative, artistic side together. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2.

Medicare Info Session

Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will hold no sales-pitch presentations on Medicare starting at 11 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Learn the different plans of Medicare, how to compare them, money saving options and how to use medicare.gov.

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club

Monthly meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at The Westlake. The guest speaker will be Pastor Susan Hughes on the importance of relationships. After a brief business meeting, lunch will be served. Guests and potential new members are encouraged to attend for informational benefits. For information on club membership, contact Marsha Melkonian at marshamelk@hotmail.com or 270-5434, or Peggy Abell at 484-3708. The goal of this organization is to “help our community.”

WEDNESDAY, February 19

New Beginnings

Meeting will be held at Liberty Station in Bedford at noon.

THURSDAY, February 20

Advocates for Education Meeting

Franklin County Public School educators will provide successful academic tips to assist children in being successful in school. Information includes: Session with males and session with females, peer relationships, counseling, study habits, graduation requirements and parent Q&A. Meeting will be held at Morningside Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge Chapel

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

Coffee with a Cop

Arrington Enterprises, Inc. will host a this event at their Bojangles/Plateau Plaza location on Virgil Goode Hwy. from 9 to 10 a.m. Free coffee while visiting with the law enforcement community.

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

SATURDAY, February 22

Screening and Discussion: “Big Sonia”

Threatened by eviction, 91-year-old Sonia Warshawski — great-grandmother, businesswoman and Holocaust survivor revisits her harrowing past as a refugee and witness to genocide. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.

Singing with Kathy

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

MONDAY, February 24

Check into Savings Workshop

Experts from American National Bank will explain how to open a checking and savings account at a bank of your choice, and how to avoid predatory loans. Discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library.

Heart Failure

“What you should know” by Sheree Emore, nurse practitioner from Carilion Clinic, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Free. Light refreshments will be served. Must sign up with Tami Akin 721-4330, 297-5530 or email tami@trinityecumenical.org.

Mahjong

Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.

One-on-One with Department of Social Services

Staff from Franklin County Social Services will assist new clients in signing up for SNAP, TANF and other benefits to help you build a strong financial footing from 4 to 7 p.m. at the FC Main Library.

Singing with Christina Kovach

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, February 25

Boones Mill 2020 State of the Town Address

Council members and staff of the Town of Boones Mill will present the 2020 State of the Town Address at 7 p.m. at Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill located at 25174 Virgil H. Goode Hwy. Light refreshments will be served.

WEDNESDAY, February 26

Future Savings Workshop

Edward Jones representative Zach Wimmer will share tips on saving for retirement and other future needs beginning at noon at the FC Main Library.

THURSDAY, February 27

ALERRT, CRCC and CRASE Training

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host Active Shooter training at the Franklin Center. Class and course materials are free, but seating is limited. Each course lasts two to four hours with morning class from 8 a.m. to noon and afternoon classes from 1 to 5 p.m. To register or more information, email Randy Campbell at 748concepts@gmail.com.

Craftworks for Adults: Felt Flowers

Create beautiful felt flowers that can be displayed, used as a hair accessory, or made into a lapel pin at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Singing with Doug

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

Time Travelers’ Book Club

Event held at the FC Main Library on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who loves to read and discuss literature, even if you have not read the current book. This month’s book is “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis.

FRIDAY, February 28

Paint Night

Pigg River Community Center hosts artist Freda Nichols at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Call Audrey at 420-3153 to register.

FRIDAY, March 13

4th Annual “Dancing for a Cause”

Admission is free to this fundraiser to be held in FCHS auditorium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event raises money for eight local non-profits in Franklin County.

March Madness Auction

Callaway Elementary School’s 2020 fundraiser for the PTO. Silent auction begins at 5 p.m. and live auction begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on site along with Homestead Creamery. Inclement weather date is Friday, March 20. For more information, call Ashley at 420-7315 or email callawaycoltpto@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, March 14

An Evening with Dailey and Vincent

Show presented by The Rocky Mount Lions Club in the Franklin County High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market and Redwood Minute Market. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. For ticket reservation and more information, call 483-0904 or 483-5360.

TUESDAY, March 17

Card Making

Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information, call Marsha at 270-5434.

SATURDAY, March 28

Cops & Bobbers

Fishing Rodeo is free for children up to age 13. Event to be held at Gill’s Park located at the end of Trail Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, April 11

Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host the Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament at Twin Ridge Marina in Henry. Registration will begin around 5:30 a.m. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. Weigh-in will start at 3 p.m. followed by prize giveaways, cake auctions and announcing of the winners.

TUESDAY, April 21

Card Making

Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information, call Marsha at 270-5434.