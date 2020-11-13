SATURDAY, NOV. 14

Bake Sale

Redwood United Methodist Women will hold a bake sale at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market in downtown Rocky Mount from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds go to the building fund (The ROC).

VFW Post 10940

Searching for World War II veterans to participate in Veterans Celebration of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. Please contact Ken Barron at 493-6648 by Nov. 21.

Firehouse Stew

Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company will sell its famous, tummy-warming firehouse stew on Nov. 14 at the Cool Branch Firehouse off Smith Mountain Road in Penhook. The stew will be ready for purchase starting at 11 a.m. for $8 per quart. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase gear and training for volunteers.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

Empty Bowls at Ferrum College

A modified Empty Bowls event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall. Handcrafted bowls will be available for $15 each. Works of art from the Blue Ridge Potters Guild and other artists will also be available for purchase. Registration required at ferrum.edu.