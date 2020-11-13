SATURDAY, NOV. 14
Bake Sale
Redwood United Methodist Women will hold a bake sale at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market in downtown Rocky Mount from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds go to the building fund (The ROC).
VFW Post 10940
Searching for World War II veterans to participate in Veterans Celebration of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. Please contact Ken Barron at 493-6648 by Nov. 21.
Firehouse Stew
Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company will sell its famous, tummy-warming firehouse stew on Nov. 14 at the Cool Branch Firehouse off Smith Mountain Road in Penhook. The stew will be ready for purchase starting at 11 a.m. for $8 per quart. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase gear and training for volunteers.
SUNDAY, NOV. 15
Empty Bowls at Ferrum College
A modified Empty Bowls event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall. Handcrafted bowls will be available for $15 each. Works of art from the Blue Ridge Potters Guild and other artists will also be available for purchase. Registration required at ferrum.edu.
MONDAY, NOV. 16
FFA’s Annual Citrus Fruit Sale
The Franklin County FFA will conduct its annual citrus fruit sale until Nov. 19. Stephen Janoschka will be collecting orders and payments on West campus in Room 20 on Nov. 16 from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Orders can be placed at forms.gle/HuK4vZTfGGXcBUU16. For questions, contact Stephen Janoschka at stephen.janoschka@frco.k12.va.us.
THURSDAY, NOV. 19
FFA’s Annual Citrus Fruit Sale
The Franklin County FFA will conduct its annual citrus fruit sale until Nov. 19. Stephen Janoschka will be collecting orders and payments on West campus in Room 20 on Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Orders can be placed at forms.gle/HuK4vZTfGGXcBUU16. For questions, contact Stephen Janoschka at stephen.janoschka@frco.k12.va.us.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
VFW Post 10940
Searching for World War II veterans to participate in Veterans Celebration of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. Please contact Ken Barron at 493-6648 by Nov. 21.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Wirtz, from 2 to 7 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!