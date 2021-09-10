Friday, Sept. 10

Antique Farm Days will start at 8 a.m. at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

Ferrum College will welcome the community to meet at the campus flagpole for a Sept. 11 remembrance. The remembrance will be led by Laura Robinson, campus minister. The time of the event is 8:45 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Antique Farm Days at the Franklin County Recreation Park.

Smith Mountain Lake Paddling Race will take place at the Smith Mountain Lake Community Park at 10 a.m.

The Jolie Wright concert will take place at Bernard’s Landing at 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

Time Travelers Book Club will meet at the Ferrum Dairy Queen at 6 p.m. until the Library has evening hours. The current book is The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein. Next Month’s Selection is A History of Ferrum by Karl Edwards, a local author.

Tuesday, Sept. 14