FRIDAY, MAY 7

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1447 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, from 2 to 6 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 8

Bald Knob Artists’ Art Show

Trinity Episcopal Church, at 15 East Church St., downtown Rocky Mount, will host the Bald Knob Artists’ Fourth Annual art show on May 8, (Mother’s Day weekend) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The show will feature arts and craft originals, all available for purchase.

MONDAY, MAY 10

Book Club

Time Travelers Book Club will meet Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen in Ferrum. The selection for May is “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. The June selection will be “True Grit” by Charles Portis.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Toastmasters