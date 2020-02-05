TUESDAY, February 11

Ferrum Forward

Revitalization meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Faith Mission Building on Virginia 40 just over the bridge in Ferrum. Anyone interested in helping Ferrum’s revitalization are welcome to attend.

WEDNESDAY, February 12

The Franklin County AARP Chapter

Meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreational Center. The guest speaker will be Nelda Purcell, from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office. Purcell will give ideas about gardening for seniors. Refreshments will be served. Meeting will be canceled if FC schools are closed due to inclement weather.

THURSDAY, February 13

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

SUNDAY, February 15