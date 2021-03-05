MONDAY, MARCH 8

TIME TRAVELERS BOOK CLUB

Time Travelers Book Club will meet Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m., at the Ferrum Dairy Queen until the library reopens. The current read is “The Mother Tongue,” by Bill Bryson. April will be “Tuesdays with Morrie.” The event is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

Book Sale with Friends of the Library

Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. March’s sale will feature books from 1901 to the 1940s. By appointment. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Toastmasters