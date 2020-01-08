Calendar
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
WEDNESDAY, January 8
Franklin County AARP Chapter
Meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreational Center. The guest speaker will be Joann Jones with the Bradley Free Clinic. Jones will discuss the work of the clinic. Refreshments will be served. If schools are closed due to inclement weather the meeting will be canceled.
Genealogy Friends
Genealogy group is open to anyone interested in family history research to meet at the FC Main Library at 9 a.m. Meetings held on the first Wednesday of each month. Free.
Senior Scholars
This book club reads fiction and non-fiction and welcomes new members to the FC Main Library at 10 a.m. Books loaned for free. Next up: “The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion” by Fannie Flagg. To sign up call 483-3098, option 0.
Singing with John Grisetti
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
THURSDAY, January 9
“Writing as Art, Editing and Publishing”
Photojournalist, author, book editor and indie publisher Wayne Drumheller will host a free workshop from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library. Space is limited to 24 participants. The workshop explores the three stages of publishing: creative, editing and publishing. Participants will receive a sample cover and bio folder and a survey worksheet.
MONDAY, January 13
Breast Cancer Support Group
General Discussion will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at The Discovery Shop.
Franklin County Amateur Radio Club
Regular monthly meeting will be held at the Franklin Center beginning at 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Silver Cords with Tony & Rev. Nichols
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
TUESDAY, January 14
How exercise and physical therapy can help you
Presented by Catherine Martin and Ben Hodges from Rehab Associates of Central Virginia at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Free. Light refreshments. Must sign in with Tami 297-5530, 721-4330 or tami@trinityecumenical.org.
WEDNESDAY, January 15
Jerusalem Way of the Cross
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
New Beginnings
Liberty Station (Restaurant), Bedford.
THURSDAY, January 16
Blue Ridge Chapel
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
MONDAY, January 20
Singing with Kathy
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
TUESDAY, January 21
Family Craft Lab
Families are invited to the FC Westlake Library from 3 to 4:15 p.m. to unplug, unwind and explore your creative, artistic side together. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
Family Tree Painting
Bring a list of family members and paint your family tree using watercolors at the FC Main Library from 1 to 3 p.m. For ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Snow date: Feb. 11.
Orientation to Universal Class
Learn about and watch a demo of Universal Class, a library provided database that offers hundreds of self-paced online continuing education courses at 10 a.m. for ages 18 and up at FC Westlake Library. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Free.
THURSDAY, January 23
Rodent Roundtable
Wildlife experts explain the biology and behavior of squirrels, groundhogs and beavers, what they have in common and how they differ at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Snow date is Jan. 28.
Singing with Doug
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
SATURDAY, January 25
Disciples of Faith
2 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
Singing with Kathy
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
MONDAY, January 27
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Gospel Singing with Christina Korach
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
TUESDAY, January 28
Craftworks for Adults
Come to the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. to make a DIY etched stemless wine glass. Design your own stencil or use available templates. One glass provided per attendee. Bring additional glasses if you desire. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.