Calendar

Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

WEDNESDAY, January 8

Franklin County AARP Chapter

Meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreational Center. The guest speaker will be Joann Jones with the Bradley Free Clinic. Jones will discuss the work of the clinic. Refreshments will be served. If schools are closed due to inclement weather the meeting will be canceled.

Genealogy Friends

Genealogy group is open to anyone interested in family history research to meet at the FC Main Library at 9 a.m. Meetings held on the first Wednesday of each month. Free.

Senior Scholars

This book club reads fiction and non-fiction and welcomes new members to the FC Main Library at 10 a.m. Books loaned for free. Next up: “The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion” by Fannie Flagg. To sign up call 483-3098, option 0.

Singing with John Grisetti