SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Family drive-in movie night

Hosted by Black Lives Matter Franklin County at Muse Ball Field, 400 Muse Road, Rocky Mount. “Emmett Till” will be shown at 6 p.m. Vehicles are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m. Muse will be selling hotdogs, Black Lives Matter will provide free popcorn and drinks. To ensure there’s enough popcorn, RSVPs are encouraged by emailing blmfc2021@gmail.com.

MONDAY, FEB. 8

Time Travelers Book Club

Monday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen across from CVS. Our next book is “The British are Coming” by Rick Atkinson. Everyone is welcome to join even if you have not read the book.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church, 6625 Booker T. Washington Hwy., Wirtz, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, FEB. 20