WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
CASA Volunteer Information Session
Volunteers are needed to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in the community. Learn more about CASA at this virtual information session, which begins at 6 p.m. Training begins April 8. Call 484-5566 for details.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Book Sale with Friends of the Library
Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. March’s sale will feature books from 1901 to the 1940s. By appointment. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount.
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Drive-thru Hotdog Lunch
Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road invites the community to enjoy a free drive-thru hotdog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30, while supplies last, because Jesus loves you, and we do, too. Live music may be offered in the parking lot. Weather permitting, an egg hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m. for children ages 2 to 9 with candy and prizes.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
Family and Friends Day
Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church at 19655 Snow Creek Road, Penhook, is hosting a Family and Friends Day on March 28 at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served after the 10:30 a.m. service. Join us for worshipping, fellowship and thanksgiving.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Wirtz, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA’s Smith Mountain Lake branch, Moneta, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner
A drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 1105 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. Get spaghetti, garlic bread, sala and dessert for $8 sweet tea will be available for $1. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 482-0775.