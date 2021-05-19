 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 comments

Calendar

  • 0

THURSDAY, MAY 20

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

THURS.-FRI., MAY 20-21

FC Fly Girls Tryouts

Tryouts have been scheduled for the 2021-22 FC Fly Girls Dance Team. They will be held May 20 and 21 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Law Gym at FCHS for all uprising ninth- through 12th-graders. Applications can be obtained by emailing fcflygirls@gmail.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 21

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, MAY 24

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Public Library Westlake, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

Book Sale with Friends of the Library

Book Sale with Friends of the Library. May 27. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. May’s sale will feature books on country living (lifestyle, hobbies, home decor, DIY, etc.) and blockbusters by Tom Clancy and Danielle Steele. By appointment. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library Rocky Mount.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Music in the Mountains

Seph Custer will perform at Phoebe Needles Center Inc. in Callaway at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a chair the event will be outside. Donations will be accepted for the youth summer camp program. More information is at phoebeneedles.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Carl Scott & Glory Bound

At Greater Vision Church, 100 Hale St., Rocky Mount, featuring special guest Bobby Radford. For more information, call 493-2419.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 2:15 to 6:15 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Community Fish Fry

VFM Post 10840 Penhook is having its annual community fish fry on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook. Fresh fish, fries, slaw, desserts and drink for $8 a meal. Pickup only. Proceeds will support post programs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics