Book Sale with Friends of the Library

Book Sale with Friends of the Library. May 27. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. May’s sale will feature books on country living (lifestyle, hobbies, home decor, DIY, etc.) and blockbusters by Tom Clancy and Danielle Steele. By appointment. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library Rocky Mount.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

Music in the Mountains

Seph Custer will perform at Phoebe Needles Center Inc. in Callaway at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a chair the event will be outside. Donations will be accepted for the youth summer camp program. More information is at phoebeneedles.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Carl Scott & Glory Bound

At Greater Vision Church, 100 Hale St., Rocky Mount, featuring special guest Bobby Radford. For more information, call 493-2419.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 2:15 to 6:15 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.