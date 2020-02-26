Calendar
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
WEDNESDAY, February 26
Future Savings Workshop
Edward Jones representative Zach Wimmer will share tips on saving for retirement and other future needs beginning at noon at the FC Main Library.
THURSDAY, February 27
ALERRT, CRCC and CRASE Training
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host Active Shooter training at the Franklin Center. Class and course materials are free, but seating is limited. Each course lasts two to four hours with morning class from 8 a.m. to noon and afternoon classes from 1 to 5 p.m. To register or more information, email Randy Campbell at 748concepts@gmail.com.
Craftworks for Adults: Felt Flowers
Create beautiful felt flowers that can be displayed, used as a hair accessory or made into a lapel pin at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
Singing with Doug
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Time Travelers’ Book Club
Event held at the FC Main Library on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who loves to read and discuss literature, even if you have not read the current book. This month’s book is “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis.
FRIDAY, February 28
Paint Night
Pigg River Community Center hosts artist Freda Nichols at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Call Audrey at 420-3153 to register.
SATURDAY, February 29
Booker T. Washington National Monument
Listen to Nathan Richardson as he provides a first-person interpretation of famed African American orator, social reformer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass at 2 p.m.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink for a donation of $10 adults and $5 for children under 12 years old from 5 to 8 p.m. Donations will be used to purchase new boots and other various turn out gear and supplies for Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department.
Sontag’s First Annual Auction and Vendor Event
This event is to help fund new playground equipment and acoustical tiles for the cafeteria and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shively Building on Virginia 40. Auction begins at 1 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ will be on site. Vendors and crafters: The cost is $20 per table or $50 for two tables and a donation of one item to the school for the auction.
MONDAY, March 2
Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support
General Discussion will be held at 2 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta.
Life for One
Downsizing and Decluttering: “You can’t take it with you” by AARP 11 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta. Bring a bagged lunch.
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
TUESDAY, March 3
Senior Scholars
This book club reads fiction and non-fiction and welcomes new members to the FC Main Library at 10 a.m. Books loaned for free. Please sign up by calling 483-3098, option 0.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org to donate blood between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at FC Westlake Library.
Genealogy Friends
Genealogy group is open to anyone interested in family history research to meet at the FC Main Library at 9 a.m. Meetings held on the first Wednesday of each month. Free.
Men’s Cancer Support Group
“General Discussion” will be held at 3 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Spouses are welcome.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group
“The Climb Study Video” a 10-year period of research following 2,000 individuals with MS will be shown at noon at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Bring a bagged lunch and a drink.
THURSDAY, March 5
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.