Calendar

Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

WEDNESDAY, February 26

Future Savings Workshop

Edward Jones representative Zach Wimmer will share tips on saving for retirement and other future needs beginning at noon at the FC Main Library.

THURSDAY, February 27

ALERRT, CRCC and CRASE Training

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host Active Shooter training at the Franklin Center. Class and course materials are free, but seating is limited. Each course lasts two to four hours with morning class from 8 a.m. to noon and afternoon classes from 1 to 5 p.m. To register or more information, email Randy Campbell at 748concepts@gmail.com.

Craftworks for Adults: Felt Flowers

Create beautiful felt flowers that can be displayed, used as a hair accessory or made into a lapel pin at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.

Recovery Connection