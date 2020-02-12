Calendar
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
WEDNESDAY, February 12
Chronic Pain Support Group
Meeting is no longer held at Trinity. For questions or concerns, contact Trinity Ecumenical Parish at 721-4330.
The Franklin County AARP Chapter
Meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreational Center. The guest speaker will be Nelda Purcell, from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office. Purcell will give ideas about gardening for seniors. Refreshments will be served. Meeting will be canceled if FC schools are closed due to inclement weather.
THURSDAY, February 13
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
SUNDAY, February 15
Booker T. Washington National Monument
Join park rangers at 2 p.m. for a discussion and presentation of the documentary “More Than a Month,” for Black History Month. The event is free and open to the public. Call 721-2094 for more information.
One Day at a Time Band
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 10 a.m. Free.
Screening and Discussion: “The Public”
An act of civil disobedience becomes a standoff with police when a group of homeless men take shelter at the Cincinnati Public Library. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.
MONDAY, February 17
Singing with Kathy
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
TUESDAY, February 18
Card Making
Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information, call Marsha at 270-5434.
Creating Space
An Evening with Poet Ashley Rhame will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Roanoke native Ashley Rhame will recite from her books of poetry, “Soul Cry,” “God’s Eye” and “Chasing Sun.” To reserve a seat, call 483-3098, option 0. Snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Family Craft Lab
Families are invited to the FC Westlake Library from 3 to 4:15 p.m. to unplug, unwind and explore your creative, artistic side together. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
Medicare Info Session
Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will hold no sales-pitch presentations on Medicare starting at 11 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Learn the different plans of Medicare, how to compare them, money saving options and how to use medicare.gov.
Relay for Life of Franklin County
Monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building Auditorium, third floor. New teams, former teams and anyone interested in learning about the relay are invited to attend.
The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club
Monthly meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at The Westlake. The guest speaker will be Pastor Susan Hughes on the importance of relationships. After a brief business meeting, lunch will be served. Guests and potential new members are encouraged to attend for informational benefits. For information on club membership, contact Marsha Melkonian at marshamelk@hotmail.com or 270-5434, or Peggy Abell at 484-3708. The goal of this organization is to “help our community.”
WEDNESDAY, February 19
New Beginnings
Meeting will be held at Liberty Station in Bedford at noon.
THURSDAY, February 20
Advocates for Education Meeting
Franklin County Public School educators will provide successful academic tips to assist children in being successful in school. Information includes: Session with males and session with females, peer relationships, counseling, study habits, graduation requirements and parent Q&A. Meeting will be held at Morningside Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Chapel
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Coffee with a Cop
Arrington Enterprises, Inc. will host a this event at their Bojangles/Plateau Plaza location on Virgil Goode Hwy. from 9 to 10 a.m. Free coffee while visiting with the law enforcement community.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
SATURDAY, February 22
Screening and Discussion: “Big Sonia”
Threatened by eviction, 91-year-old Sonia Warshawski — great-grandmother, businesswoman and Holocaust survivor revisits her harrowing past as a refugee and witness to genocide. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.
Singing with Kathy
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
MONDAY, February 24
Check into Savings Workshop
Experts from American National Bank will explain how to open a checking and savings account at a bank of your choice, and how to avoid predatory loans. Discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library.
Dementia Support Group
“Is it Dementia or Typical Age-Related Changes” by Dr. Brian Unwin from Carilion at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Free. Light refreshments. Must sign up with Tami Akin 721-4330, 297-5530 or email tami@trinityecumenical.org
Heart Failure
“What you should know” by Sheree Emore, nurse practitioner from Carilion Clinic at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Free. Light refreshments will be served. Must sign up with Tami Akin 721-4330, 297-5530 or email tami@trinityecumenical.org.
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
One-on-One with Department of Social Services
Staff from Franklin County Social Services will assist new clients in signing up for SNAP, TANF and other benefits to help you build a strong financial footing from 4 to 7 p.m. at the FC Main Library.
Singing with Christina Kovach
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
TUESDAY, February 25
Boones Mill 2020 State of the Town Address
Council members and staff of the Town of Boones Mill will present the 2020 State of the Town Address at 7 p.m. at Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill located at 25174 Virgil H. Goode Hwy. Light refreshments will be served.
WEDNESDAY, February 26
Future Savings Workshop
Edward Jones representative Zach Wimmer will share tips on saving for retirement and other future needs beginning at noon at the FC Main Library.
THURSDAY, February 27
ALERRT, CRCC and CRASE Training
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host Active Shooter training at the Franklin Center. Class and course materials are free, but seating is limited. Each course lasts two to four hours with morning class from 8 a.m. to noon and afternoon classes from 1 to 5 p.m. To register or more information, email Randy Campbell at 748concepts@gmail.com.
Craftworks for Adults: Felt Flowers
Create beautiful felt flowers that can be displayed, used as a hair accessory, or made into a lapel pin at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
Singing with Doug
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Time Travelers’ Book Club
Event held at the FC Main Library on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who loves to read and discuss literature, even if you have not read the current book. This month’s book is “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis.
FRIDAY, February 28
Paint Night
Pigg River Community Center hosts artist Freda Nichols at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Call Audrey at 420-3153 to register.
SATURDAY, February 29
Booker T. Washington National Monument
Listen to Nathan Richardson as he provides a first-person interpretation of famed African American orator, social reformer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass at 2 p.m.
Sontag’s First Annual Auction and Vendor Event
This event is to help fund new playground equipment and acoustical tiles for the cafeteria and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shively Building on Virginia 40. Auction begins at 1 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ will be on site. Vendors and crafters: The cost is $20 per table or $50 for two tables and a donation of one item to the school for the auction.
MONDAY, March 2
Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support
General Discussion will be held at 2 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta.
Life for One
Downsizing and Decluttering: “You can’t take it with you” by AARP 11 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta. Bring a bagged lunch.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
Men’s Cancer Support Group
“General Discussion” will be held at 3 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Spouses are welcome.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group
“The Climb Study Video” a 10-year period of research following 2,000 individuals with MS will be shown at noon at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Bring a bagged lunch and a drink.
FRIDAY, March 6
World Day of Prayer Service
Service written by the WDP Committee of Zimbabwe will begin at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. All are welcome. Refreshments provided after the service.
MONDAY, March 9
Breast Cancer Support Group
General discussion meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Discovery Shop in Moneta.
Franklin County Amateur Radio Club
Monthly meeting will be held the second Monday of each month at Franklin Center. Meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Public is welcome.
FRIDAY, March 13
4th Annual “Dancing for a Cause”
Admission is free to this fundraiser to be held in FCHS auditorium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event raises money for eight local nonprofits in Franklin County.
March Madness Auction
Callaway Elementary School’s 2020 fundraiser for the PTO will begin with a Silent auction at 5 p.m. and live auction begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on site along with Homestead Creamery. Inclement weather date is Friday, March 20. For more information, call Ashley at 420-7315 or email callawaycoltpto@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, March 14
An Evening with Dailey and Vincent
Show presented by the Rocky Mount Lions Club in the Franklin County High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market and Redwood Minute Market. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. For ticket reservation and more information, call 483-0904 or 483-5360.
Booker T. Washington National Monument
Join living history presentations on the women who made an impressionable impact on Booker T. Washington’s life. These women include: Elizabeth Burroughs, owner of the plantation that Booker was enslaved upon, Jane, the enslaved (and later freed) mother of Booker T. Washington, Viola Ruffner, school teacher and personal mentor to Booker T. Washington, and Olivia Davidson Washington, co-founder of Tuskegee Institute and second wife to Booker T. Washington.
TUESDAY, March 17
Card Making
Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information call Marsha at 270-5434.
WEDNESDAY, March 18
New Beginnings
Meeting will be held at noon at Liberty Station Restaurant in Bedford.
SATURDAY, March 28
Cops & Bobbers
Fishing Rodeo is free for children up to age 13. Event to be held at Gill’s Park located at the end of Trail Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SATURDAY, April 11
Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host the Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament at Twin Ridge Marina in Henry. Registration will begin around 5:30 a.m. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. Weigh-in will start at 3 p.m. followed by prize giveaways, cake auctions and announcing of the winners.
SATURDAY, April 18
Legacy Dinner
The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument Annual Legacy Dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pigg River Community Center. The group supports park programs with the proceeds from this dinner. There will be a keynote speaker at this event. For more information on this event, contact Sam Winkler at wizardsam10@yahoo.com.