Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host Active Shooter training at the Franklin Center. Class and course materials are free, but seating is limited. Each course lasts two to four hours with morning class from 8 a.m. to noon and afternoon classes from 1 to 5 p.m. To register or more information, email Randy Campbell at 748concepts@gmail.com.

Craftworks for Adults: Felt Flowers

Create beautiful felt flowers that can be displayed, used as a hair accessory, or made into a lapel pin at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Singing with Doug

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

Time Travelers’ Book Club