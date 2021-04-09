SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Outlaw Cruisers Car Club cruise-in

Outlaw Cruisers Car Club will host its monthly Cruise-In every second Saturday of the month starting April 10 through September. Due to COVID-19, the location has moved from Mid-Point Chevrolet to Liquid Performance Products, 685 Tripple Creek Road, Rocky Mount (just off Doe Run Road). 4 to 8 p.m. Music, 50/50 raffle, food available, door prizes. More information is on the club’s Facebook page or by calling Ron at 483-9788.

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner

A drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Stepping Stone Mission will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the soup kitchen at 1105 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. Get spaghetti, garlic bread, sala and dessert for $8 sweet tea will be available for $1. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 482-0775.

Kids Fishing Day