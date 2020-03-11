Meeting held the second and third Thursday of each month at the FC Westlake Library from 5 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact John Year at 841-7420.

How to Save With Virginia 529

Information session at the Franklin Center from 6 to 7 p.m. aims to examine variety of ways to achieve higher education savings goals and how Virginia 529 can help. Topics include: Saving for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more with Invest 529; Saving for private or religious K-12 education; Taking advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction. To learn more, visit virginia529.com.

Franklin County Toastmasters Club

Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.

Recovery Connection