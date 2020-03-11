Calendar
WEDNESDAY, March 11
Franklin County AARP
Chapter will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreational Center. Guest speaker will be Mike Stower from the U.S. Census Regional Office. Stower will explain the need for the information gathered and how important it is for future planning. The public is invited to attend any of our chapter meetings. Refreshments will be served. Meeting will be canceled if schools are closed for inclement weather.
THURSDAY, March 12
Chess Club
Meeting held the second and third Thursday of each month at the FC Westlake Library from 5 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact John Year at 841-7420.
Franklin County Toastmasters Club
Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
Singing with John Grisetti
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY, March 13
4th Annual “Dancing for a Cause”
Admission is free to this fundraiser to be held in FCHS auditorium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event raises money for eight local nonprofits in Franklin County.
March Madness Auction
Callaway Elementary School’s 2020 fundraiser for the PTO will begin with a silent auction at 5 p.m. and live auction begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on site along with Homestead Creamery. Inclement weather date is Friday, March 20. For more information, call Ashley at 420-7315 or email callawaycoltpto@gmail.com.
FRIDAY and SATURDAY, March 13 and 14
Friends of Main Library Book Sale
Selling fiction and non-fiction books for children and adults. March’s sale will include a curated collection in honor of Women’s History Month. Sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library.
SATURDAY, March 14
An Evening with Dailey and Vincent
Show presented by the Rocky Mount Lions Club in the Franklin County High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market and Redwood Minute Market. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. For ticket reservation and more information, call 483-0904 or 483-5360.
Booker T. Washington National Monument
Join living history presentations on the women who made an impressionable impact on Booker T. Washington’s life. These women include: Elizabeth Burroughs, owner of the plantation that Booker was enslaved upon, Jane, the enslaved (and later freed) mother of Booker T. Washington, Viola Ruffner, school teacher and personal mentor to Booker T. Washington, and Olivia Davidson Washington, co-founder of Tuskegee Institute and second wife to Booker T. Washington.
Financial Freedom
Free one-hour workshop to be held at the FC Main Library from 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. Discover the method of managing money that lets you grow your savings and reduce your debt. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-get-out-of-debt-in-9-years-or-less-including-mortgage-loans-tickets-96009459879?aff=flyer1
MONDAY, March 16
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Singing with Kathy
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
TUESDAY, March 17
Card Making
Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information, call Marsha at 270-5434.
Family Craft Lab
Families are invited to unplug, unwind and explore your creative, artistic side together. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2. Free from 3 to 4:15 at FC Westlake Library.
FamilySearch for Experienced Users
Discover new research tools available through the world’s largest genealogy database. Pre-requisites: An active FamilySearch account and basic knowledge of familysearch.org. Space is limited. Register by calling 483-3098, option 0. Free at the FC Main Library at 6 p.m. Snow date is March 24.
Jerusalem Way of the Cross
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Relay for Life of Franklin County
Monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the Medical Office Building Auditorium on the third floor. New teams, former teams and anyone interested in learning about Relay are invited to attend.
The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club
Monthly meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at The Westlake. The guest speaker will be Karen Smith of Kroger. She will be talking about various wines, processes and types of grapes. For information on club membership, contact Marsha at 270-543 or Peggy at-484-3708.
WEDNESDAY, March 18
New Beginnings
Meeting will be held at noon at Liberty Station Restaurant in Bedford.
Preventing Falls and Improving Balance
Information session by CORA Physical Therapy on how to reduce the risk of falls and maintain balance is free at the FC Westlake Library from 11 a.m. to noon.
THURSDAY, March 19
Blue Ridge Chapel
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Chess Club
Meeting held the second and third Thursday of each month at the FC Westlake Library from 5 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact John Year at 841-7420.
How to Save With Virginia 529
Information session at the Franklin Center from 6 to 7 p.m. aims to examine variety of ways to achieve higher education savings goals and how Virginia 529 can help. Topics include: Saving for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more with Invest 529; Saving for private or religious K-12 education; Taking advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction. To learn more, visit virginia529.com.
Franklin County Toastmasters Club
Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
Rocky Mount Lifestyle Health Education
Cooking with Essential Oils class will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 6 p.m. The class will be taught by Aundrea Smiley, a local educator who is also a wellness advocate using essential oils. There is no cost for the class but reservations are required since there will be food samples. To reserve a seat call, 483-7775.
STEP
Monthly Board meeting will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at The Franklin Center.
Virginia Master Naturalist Meeting
A climate reality presentation, “The Climate Reality Project: Must We Change? Can We Change? Will We Change?” with guest speaker and master naturalist Steve Gardner is free to the public at The Franklin Center from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room. This presentation addresses the science behind climate change and the negative consequences that the world is now experiencing. Technology tools needed to fight climate change are described.
SATURDAY, March 21
SML Lions Club Reverse Raffle
The Smith Mountain Lions Club’s annual Reverse Raffle will be held at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center in Wirtz. Doors open at 5 p.m., bar opens at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $100 and include dinner and beverages for two and a chance to win $5,000. Money raised at the event will support the club’s scholarship trust and other community projects. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Rod Savage at rwsavagemd@gmail.com or at Haywood’s Jewelers at Westlake Towne Center.
MONDAY, March 23
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Gospel Singing with Christina Kovach
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
THURSDAY, March 26
Craftworks for Adults
Macramé Mason Jars; Learn easy macramé knots to decorate mason jars for use as plant hangers, candle holders or vases. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2. Free at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m.
Extraordinary Black Women in Virginia’s History
Virginia Tech’s Dr. Brandy S. Faulkner will give a talk on black women who have helped shape Virginia and contributed to the commonwealth’s success. To reserve a seat, call 483-3098, option 0. Event is free and will be held at the FC Main Library at 6:30 p.m. Snow date is March 26.
Franklin County Toastmasters Club
Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
Singing with Doug
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY, March 28
Concert Fundraiser
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at Franklin County High School’s Elton Bonner Auditorium. Proceeds benefit the family of Laurie Chitwood. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10. Chitwood, 44, was killed in a car crash on U.S. 220 South in Rocky Mount last November. To purchase tickets, to make a donation or for additional information, email Lola Cannaday at lcannaday@ferrum.edu.
Charity Basketball Tournament (deadline)
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host tournament on Saturday, April 4 at Franklin County High School. First game will tip off at 8 a.m. Registration ends on March 28 and the cost is $100 per team. Proceeds will benefit Fallen Officers Memorial.
Cops & Bobbers
Fishing Rodeo is free for children up to age 13. Event to be held at Gill’s Park located at the end of Trail Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Singing with Kathy
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
MONDAY, March 30
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
SATURDAY, April 11
Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host the Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament at Twin Ridge Marina in Henry. Registration will begin around 5:30 a.m. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. Weigh-in will start at 3 p.m. followed by prize giveaways, cake auctions and winners will also be announced.
SATURDAY, April 18
Legacy Dinner
The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument Annual Legacy Dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pigg River Community Center. The group supports park programs with the proceeds from this dinner. There will be a keynote speaker at this event. For more information on this event, contact Sam Winkler at wizardsam10@yahoo.com.