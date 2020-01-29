Calendar

WEDNESDAY, January 29

REVIVE

Training with certification will be held on how to administer Narcan (used for reversal of opioid overdose) and its protocols from the Department of Behavioral Health by Dr. Charlie Tarasidis from Carilion Clinic at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish. No cost. Must sign up with Tami by calling 721-4330 or 297-5530 or emailing tami@trinityecumenical.org.

THURSDAY, January 30

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

MONDAY, February 3

Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support