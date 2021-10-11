The Franklin County Democratic Committee will be hosting October's Dining with Democrats at 6 p.m. in the Virginia Room of Franklin Hall at Ferrum College. The event, which is open to the public, will feature Franklin County Electoral Board members Kay Saleeby and Jody Brown. They will present the latest information regarding the upcoming election and recruiting of election officers. A light meal will be served following the presentation for $10 per person. The address for the event is 445 Ferrum Mountain Road in Ferrum. Parking is available on Wiley Drive. For more information, contact the Franklin County Democratic Committee at fcdemocratsva@gmail.com or 238-7307.