TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Book Sale with Friends of the Library

Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. March’s sale will feature books from 1901 to the 1940s. By appointment. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount.

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Drive-thru Hotdog Lunch