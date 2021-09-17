Monday, Sept. 20
A Franklin County Broadband Authority meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at the Government Center.
A hunter safety education course will be held at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Center.
Yoga classes will be held at 6 p.m. at Essig.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
A Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Government Center
A healthcare provider CPR class will be held at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Center.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
A basic yoga fundamentals class will be held at 6 p.m. at Essig.
Friday, Oct 1.
A yard sale will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta from 3-6 p.m. Items will be under tents and inside. Masks must be worn inside.
Saturday, Oct 2
A yard sale will be held at Trinity Ecumenical Parish at 40 Lakemount Drive in Moneta from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Items will be under tents and inside. Masks must be worn inside.