 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar
0 comments

Calendar

  • 0

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

FFA’s Annual Citrus Fruit Sale

The Franklin County FFA will conduct its annual citrus fruit sale until Nov. 19. Stephen Janoschka will be collecting orders and payments on West campus in Room 20 on Nov. 19 from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Orders can be placed at forms.gle/HuK4vZTfGGXcBUU16. For questions, contact Stephen Janoschka at stephen.janoschka@frco.k12.va.us.

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

Annual Turkey and Ham Dinner

Cedar Bluff Church, 5516 Wades Gap Road will hold its annual dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Price of meals are: $9 adult, $5 children (6 to 12 years old) and children under 6 admitted free. Drive-through or carry-out only. All proceeds to support the community center.

VFW Post 10940

Searching for World War II veterans to participate in Veterans Celebration of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. Please contact Ken Barron at 493-6648 by Nov. 21.

MONDAY, NOV. 23

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Wirtz, from 2 to 7 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from noon to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, from noon to 5 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

Second Annual Senior Giving Tree

Pick up a star with a senior citizen’s gift request on it at the Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount. After shopping, bring the purchased, unwrapped ítem back to the Essig Recreation Center by Dec. 11.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics