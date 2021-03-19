SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Drive-in Movie: “Hidden Figures”

In honor of Women’s Month, Black Lives Matter Franklin County is hosting a drive-in movie at Pigg River Community Center at 7 p.m. To reserve a spot, email blmfc2021@gmail.com. The group also will collect items for the local domestic violence shelter. For more information, visit the Black Lives Matter Franklin Co. Facebook page.

Diaper/Wipes Giveaway

Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent St., Rocky Mount is having its quarterly free diaper giveaway with baby wipes on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Just drive up to the multi-purpose building behind the church and wait. No need to get out of the car as this is a socially distanced event. Anyone needing diapers from size newborn to 6 are welcome.

Music in the Mountains

Andy Buckman, Mac Traynham and friends will perform outdoors at Phoebe Needles Center in Callaway at 4 p.m. The event is free however, donations will be collected for the summer camp fund. Wear a mask and practice social distancing. Register to attend at pncenter@gmail.com or 483-1518.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Red Cross Blood Drive