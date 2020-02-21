Calendar

Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

SATURDAY, February 22

Screening and Discussion: “Big Sonia”

Threatened by eviction, 91-year-old Sonia Warshawski — great-grandmother, businesswoman and Holocaust survivor revisits her harrowing past as a refugee and witness to genocide. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.

Singing with Kathy

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY, February 23

Black History/Culture Session

The session is open to the public and will provide many opportunities for audience participation and artifacts from the past. This first session will be held at the Pigg River Building starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Florella Johnson at 483-8862.

MONDAY, February 24

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation

District Board will meet on Monday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant and Lounge.

Check into Savings Workshop

Experts from American National Bank will explain how to open a checking and savings account at a bank of your choice, and how to avoid predatory loans. Discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library.

Dementia Support Group

“Is it Dementia or Typical Age-Related Changes” by Dr. Brian Unwin from Carilion at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Free. Light refreshments. Must sign up with Tami Akin 721-4330, 297-5530 or email tami@trinityecumenical.org.

Heart Failure

“What you should know” by Sheree Emore, nurse practitioner from Carilion Clinic at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Free. Light refreshments will be served. Must sign up with Tami Akin 721-4330, 297-5530 or email tami@trinityecumenical.org.

Mahjong

Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.

One-on-One with Department of Social Services

Staff from Franklin County Social Services will assist new clients in signing up for SNAP, TANF and other benefits to help you build a strong financial footing from 4 to 7 p.m. at the FC Main Library.

Singing with Christina Kovach

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, February 25

Boones Mill 2020 State of the Town Address

Council members and staff of the Town of Boones Mill will present the 2020 State of the Town Address at 7 p.m. at Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill located at 25174 Virgil H. Goode Hwy. Light refreshments will be served.

WEDNESDAY, February 26

Future Savings Workshop

Edward Jones representative Zach Wimmer will share tips on saving for retirement and other future needs beginning at noon at the FC Main Library.

THURSDAY, February 27

ALERRT, CRCC and CRASE Training

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host Active Shooter training at the Franklin Center. Class and course materials are free, but seating is limited. Each course lasts two to four hours with morning class from 8 a.m. to noon and afternoon classes from 1 to 5 p.m. To register or more information, email Randy Campbell at 748concepts@gmail.com.

Craftworks for Adults: Felt Flowers

Create beautiful felt flowers that can be displayed, used as a hair accessory or made into a lapel pin at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Singing with Doug

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

Time Travelers’ Book Club

Event held at the FC Main Library on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who loves to read and discuss literature, even if you have not read the current book. This month’s book is “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis.

FRIDAY, February 28

Paint Night

Pigg River Community Center hosts artist Freda Nichols at 6 p.m. Cost is $30 per person. Call Audrey at 420-3153 to register.

SATURDAY, February 29

Booker T. Washington National Monument

Listen to Nathan Richardson as he provides a first-person interpretation of famed African American orator, social reformer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass at 2 p.m.

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink for a donation of $10 adults and $5 for children under 12 years old from 5 to 8 p.m. Donations will be used to purchase new boots and other various turn out gear and supplies for Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department.

\Sontag’s First Annual Auction and Vendor Event

This event is to help fund new playground equipment and acoustical tiles for the cafeteria and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shively Building on Virginia 40. Auction begins at 1 p.m. Buddy’s BBQ will be on site. Vendors and crafters: The cost is $20 per table or $50 for two tables and a donation of one item to the school for the auction.

MONDAY, March 2

Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support

General Discussion will be held at 2 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta.

Life for One

Downsizing and Decluttering: “You can’t take it with you” by AARP 11 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta. Bring a bagged lunch.

WEDNESDAY, March 4

Men’s Cancer Support Group

“General Discussion” will be held at 3 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Spouses are welcome.

Multiple Sclerosis Support Group

“The Climb Study Video” a 10-year period of research following 2,000 individuals with MS will be shown at noon at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Bring a bagged lunch and a drink.

THURSDAY, March 5

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Franklin County Toastmasters Club

Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.

FRIDAY, March 6

World Day of Prayer Service

Service written by the WDP Committee of Zimbabwe will begin at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. All are welcome. Refreshments provided after the service.

MONDAY, March 9

Breast Cancer Support Group

General discussion meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Discovery Shop in Moneta.

Franklin County Amateur Radio Club

Monthly meeting will be held the second Monday of each month at Franklin Center. Meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Public is welcome.

Time Travelers’ Book Club

Club held at the FC Main Library on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who loves to read and discuss literature, even if you have not read the current book. This month’s book is “The Mother Tongue” by Bill Bryson.

THURSDAY, March 12

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Franklin County Toastmasters Club

Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.

FRIDAY, March 13

4th Annual “Dancing for a Cause”

Admission is free to this fundraiser to be held in FCHS auditorium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event raises money for eight local nonprofits in Franklin County.

March Madness Auction

Callaway Elementary School’s 2020 fundraiser for the PTO will begin with a silent auction at 5 p.m. and live auction begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on site along with Homestead Creamery. Inclement weather date is Friday, March 20. For more information, call Ashley at 420-7315 or email callawaycoltpto@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, March 14

An Evening with Dailey and Vincent

Show presented by the Rocky Mount Lions Club in the Franklin County High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market and Redwood Minute Market. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. For ticket reservation and more information, call 483-0904 or 483-5360.

Booker T. Washington National Monument

Join living history presentations on the women who made an impressionable impact on Booker T. Washington’s life. These women include: Elizabeth Burroughs, owner of the plantation that Booker was enslaved upon, Jane, the enslaved (and later freed) mother of Booker T. Washington, Viola Ruffner, school teacher and personal mentor to Booker T. Washington, and Olivia Davidson Washington, co-founder of Tuskegee Institute and second wife to Booker T. Washington.

TUESDAY, March 17

Card Making

Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information, call Marsha at 270-5434.

WEDNESDAY, March 18

New Beginnings

Meeting will be held at noon at Liberty Station Restaurant in Bedford.

THURSDAY, March 19

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Franklin County Toastmasters Club

Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.

THURSDAY, March 26

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Franklin County Toastmasters Club

Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.

SATURDAY, March 28

Cops & Bobbers

Fishing Rodeo is free for children up to age 13. Event to be held at Gill’s Park located at the end of Trail Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, April 11

Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host the Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament at Twin Ridge Marina in Henry. Registration will begin around 5:30 a.m. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. Weigh-in will start at 3 p.m. followed by prize giveaways, cake auctions and announcing of the winners.

SATURDAY, April 18

Legacy Dinner

The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument Annual Legacy Dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pigg River Community Center. The group supports park programs with the proceeds from this dinner. There will be a keynote speaker at this event. For more information on this event, contact Sam Winkler at wizardsam10@yahoo.com.

TUESDAY, April 21

Card Making

Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information call Marsha at 270-5434.