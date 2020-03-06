Calendar

Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

FRIDAY, March 6

Bingo

SML Good Neighbors will hold a bingo game at Resurrection Catholic Church, 15353 Moneta Road, Moneta. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and are available at smlgoodneighbors.org and at Mama Ann’s Gifts and Goodies on Scruggs Road. Tickets include 14 games with gift basket and/or cash prizes, raffles, door prizes, snacks and beverages. Email Judy Wolfe at judybassdoc@aaol.com to reserve a table.

Bringing TED Talks to You

Screening and discussion of “On being a woman and a diplomat” by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and “Why we have too few female leaders” by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Free. Event starts at noon at FC Westlake Library.

Franklin County Hiring Event

A chance to meet some Franklin County employers, including Empire Bakery, Solution Matrix, Franklin Health and Rehab, ProAmPac, and more. Event will be held at the Franklin Center from 3 to 6 p.m.

World Day of Prayer Service

Service written by the WDP Committee of Zimbabwe will begin at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. All are welcome. Refreshments provided after the service.

SATURDAY, March 7

Thirty One Bags — Bingo Fundraiser

Rocky Mount Elementary is raising money for the 5th grade Washington D.C. field trip. Tickets cost $20 pre-sale or $25 at the door and kids $10 with paying adult. $1,200 worth of bags, 21 games of bingo will be played, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and silent auction will be held at Hodgesville Church. Doors will open at 4 p.m. BBQ sandwich, chips, drink and dessert will be available for $5.

Waidsboro Ruritan Ladies Auxiliary

The auxiliary will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at their Ruritan building. Proceeds will be donated to various projects in the area.

MONDAY, March 9

Board Game Cafe

Bring family and friends to enjoy board games, card games and coloring. Free. Event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FC Westlake Library.

Breast Cancer Support Group

General discussion meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Discovery Shop in Moneta.

Franklin County Amateur Radio Club

Monthly meeting will be held the second Monday of each month at Franklin Center. Meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Public is welcome.

Mahjong

From 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Free. All experience levels welcome.

Time Travelers’ Book Club

Club held at the FC Main Library on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who loves to read and discuss literature, even if you have not read the current book. This month’s book is “The Mother Tongue” by Bill Bryson.

TUESDAY, March 10

All About Virginia’s Bats

Radford University’s Dr. Karen Powers will discuss the bat species of Virginia, their natural history and role as disease vectors, and threats facing them at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library. To reserve a seat, call 483-3098, option 0. Free. Snow date is March 12.

Ferrum Forward

Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Mission in Ferrum. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY, March 11

Franklin County AARP

Chapter will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Essig Recreational Center. Guest speaker will be Mike Stower from the U.S. Census Regional Office. Stower will explain the need for the information gathered and how important it is for future planning. The public is invited to attend any of our chapter meetings. Refreshments will be served. Meeting will be canceled if schools are closed for inclement weather.

THURSDAY, March 12

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided.

Franklin County Toastmasters Club

Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.

FRIDAY, March 13

4th Annual “Dancing for a Cause”

Admission is free to this fundraiser to be held in FCHS auditorium from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event raises money for eight local nonprofits in Franklin County.

March Madness Auction

Callaway Elementary School’s 2020 fundraiser for the PTO will begin with a silent auction at 5 p.m. and live auction begins at 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on site along with Homestead Creamery. Inclement weather date is Friday, March 20. For more information, call Ashley at 420-7315 or email callawaycoltpto@gmail.com.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY, March 13 and 14

Friends of Main Library Book Sale

Selling fiction and non-fiction books for children and adults. March’s sale will include a curated collection in honor of Women’s History Month. Sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library.

SATURDAY, March 14

An Evening with Dailey and Vincent

Show presented by the Rocky Mount Lions Club in the Franklin County High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market and Redwood Minute Market. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. For ticket reservation and more information, call 483-0904 or 483-5360.

Booker T. Washington National Monument

Join living history presentations on the women who made an impressionable impact on Booker T. Washington’s life. These women include: Elizabeth Burroughs, owner of the plantation that Booker was enslaved upon, Jane, the enslaved (and later freed) mother of Booker T. Washington, Viola Ruffner, school teacher and personal mentor to Booker T. Washington, and Olivia Davidson Washington, co-founder of Tuskegee Institute and second wife to Booker T. Washington.

MONDAY, March 16

Mahjong

Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.

TUESDAY, March 17

Card Making

Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information, call Marsha at 270-5434.

Family Craft Lab

Families are invited to unplug, unwind and explore your creative, artistic side together. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2. Free from 3 to 4:15 at FC Westlake Library.

FamilySearch for Experienced Users

Discover new research tools available through the world’s largest genealogy database. Pre-requisites: An active FamilySearch account and basic knowledge of familysearch.org. Space is limited. Register by calling 483-3098, option 0. Free at the FC Main Library at 6 p.m. Snow date is March 24.

Relay for Life of Franklin County

Monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the Medical Office Building Auditorium on the third floor. New teams, former teams and anyone interested in learning about Relay are invited to attend.

The Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club

Monthly meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Westlake Country Club. The guest speaker will be Karen Smith from Kroger. She will be talking about various wines, processes and types of grapes. For information on club membership, contact Marsha at 270-543 or Peggy at-484-3708.

WEDNESDAY, March 18

New Beginnings

Meeting will be held at noon at Liberty Station Restaurant in Bedford.

Preventing Falls and Improving Balance

Information session by CORA Physical Therapy on how to reduce the risk of falls and maintain balance is free at the FC Westlake Library from 11 a.m. to noon.

THURSDAY, March 19

How to Save With Virginia 529

Information session at the Franklin Center from 6 to 7 p.m. aims to examine variety of ways to achieve higher education savings goals and how Virginia 529 can help. Topics include: Saving for tuition and other college costs, such as housing, textbooks and more with Invest 529; Saving for private or religious K-12 education; Taking advantage of tax-free earnings and the Virginia state tax deduction. To learn more, visit virginia529.com.

Franklin County Toastmasters Club

Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Virginia Master Naturalist Meeting

A climate reality presentation, “The Climate Reality Project: Must We Change? Can We Change? Will We Change?” with guest speaker and master naturalist Steve Gardner is free to the public at The Franklin Center from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room. This presentation addresses the science behind climate change and the negative consequences that the world is now experiencing. Technology tools needed to fight climate change are described.

SATURDAY, March 21

SML Lions Club Reverse Raffle

The Smith Mountain Lions Club’s annual Reverse Raffle will be held at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Education Center in Wirtz. Doors open at 5 p.m., bar opens at 5:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $100 and include dinner and beverages for two and a chance to win $5,000. Money raised at the event will support the club’s scholarship trust and other community projects. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Rod Savage at rwsavagemd@gmail.com or at Haywood’s Jewelers at Westlake Towne Center.

MONDAY, March 23

Mahjong

Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.

THURSDAY, March 26

Craftworks for Adults

Macramé Mason Jars; Learn easy macramé knots to decorate mason jars for use as plant hangers, candle holders or vases. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2. Free at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m.

Extraordinary Black Women in Virginia’s History

Virginia Tech’s Dr. Brandy S. Faulkner will give a talk on black women who have helped shape Virginia and contributed to the Commonwealth’s success. To reserve a seat, call 483-3098, option 0. Event is free and will be held at the FC Main Library at 6:30 p.m. Snow date is March 26.

Recovery Connection

A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.

Franklin County Toastmasters Club

Meetings held every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Join us for fun, supportive, entertaining and educational meetings designed with your particular needs in mind. Our group is small enough to be flexible in accommodating your individual goals. Guests are always welcome. We generally meet in the second floor conference room. For more information, contact Wade Thompson, vice president of membership, at 484-4648.

SATURDAY, March 28

Cops & Bobbers

Fishing Rodeo is free for children up to age 13. Event to be held at Gill’s Park located at the end of Trail Drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Charity Basketball Tournament (deadline)

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host tournament on Saturday, April 4 at Franklin County High School. First game will tip off at 8 a.m. Pre-Registration ends on March 28 and cost is $100 per team. Proceeds benefit Fallen Officers Memorial.

MONDAY, March 30

Mahjong

Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.

SATURDAY, April 11

Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host the Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament at Twin Ridge Marina in Henry. Registration will begin around 5:30 a.m. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. Weigh-in will start at 3 p.m. followed by prize giveaways, cake auctions and announcing of the winners.

SATURDAY, April 18

Legacy Dinner

The Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument Annual Legacy Dinner will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pigg River Community Center. The group supports park programs with the proceeds from this dinner. There will be a keynote speaker at this event. For more information on this event, contact Sam Winkler at wizardsam10@yahoo.com.

TUESDAY, April 21

Card Making

Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information, call Marsha at 270-5434.