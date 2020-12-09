SATURDAY, DEC. 12

Free Diapers and Wipes

Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent St., Rocky Mount, will be giving away free diapers and wipes. Drive up, getting out of your vehicle is not required. Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon or when the supply is exhausted.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club will meet every Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call 352-8631.

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

Festive Fridays