Calendar
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
FRIDAY, January 10
Free Walk-in Flu Shots Clinic
Free flu shots for ages 18 and older from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Franklin County YMCA, sponsored by Carilion Clinic.
MONDAY, January 13
Breast Cancer Support Group
General Discussion will be held at 5:30 p.m. at The Discovery Shop.
Franklin County Amateur Radio Club
Regular monthly meeting will be held at the Franklin Center beginning at 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Silver Cords with Tony & Rev. Nichols
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
TUESDAY, January 14
How exercise and physical therapy can help you
Presented by Catherine Martin and Ben Hodges from Rehab Associates of Central Virginia at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Free. Light refreshments. Must sign in with Tami 297-5530, 721-4330 or email tami@trinityecumenical.org.
WEDNESDAY, January 15
Jerusalem Way of the Cross
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
New Beginnings
Liberty Station (Restaurant), Bedford.
THURSDAY, January 16
Blue Ridge Chapel
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
MONDAY, January 20
Singing with Kathy
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
TUESDAY, January 21
Family Craft Lab
Families are invited to the FC Westlake Library from 3 to 4:15 p.m. to unplug, unwind and explore your creative, artistic side together. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
Family Tree Painting
Bring a list of family members and paint your family tree using watercolors at the FC Main Library from 1 to 3 p.m. For ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Snow date: Feb. 11.
Orientation to Universal Class
Learn about and watch a demo of Universal Class, a library provided database that offers hundreds of self-paced online continuing education courses at 10 a.m. for ages 18 and up at FC Westlake Library. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Free.
Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club
Monthly meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. The guest speaker will be Alan Lee, author of MacKenzie August Books. After a brief business meeting, a potluck lunch will be served. We encourage guests and potential new members to attend for informational benefits and lunch. For information on club membership, contact Marsha at marshamelk@hotmail.com or 270-5434 or Peggy at 484-3708.
THURSDAY, January 23
Rodent Roundtable
Wildlife experts explain the biology and behavior of squirrels, groundhogs and beavers, what they have in common and how they differ at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Snow date is Jan. 28.
Mainline in concert
Scotties Fertilizer Warehouse located at 679 Morgans Fork Road in Penhook presents “Mainline” at 7 p.m. For more information call 576-3413.
Singing with Doug
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
SATURDAY, January 25
Disciples of Faith
2 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
Singing with Kathy
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
MONDAY, January 27
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Gospel Singing with Christina Korach
7 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount. Free.
TUESDAY, January 28
Craftworks for Adults
Come to the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. to make a DIY etched stemless wine glass. Design your own stencil or use available templates. One glass provided per attendee. Bring additional glasses if you desire. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
WEDNESDAY, January 29
REVIVE
Training with certification will be held on how to administer Narcan (used for reversal of opioid overdose) and its protocols from the Department of Behavioral Health by Dr. Charlie Tarasidis from Carilion Clinic at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish. No cost. Must sign up with Tami by calling 721-4330 or 297-5530 or emailing tami@trinityecumenical.org.