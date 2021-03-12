FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Drive-in Movie: “Hidden Figures”
In honor of Women’s Month, Black Lives Matter Franklin County is hosting a drive-in movie at Pigg River Community Center at 7 p.m. To reserve a spot, email blmfc2021@gmail.com. The group also will collect items for the local domestic violence shelter. For more information, visit the Black Lives Matter Franklin Co. Facebook page.
Diaper/wipes Giveaway
Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent St., Rocky Mount is having its quarterly free diaper giveaway with baby wipes on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Just drive up to the multi-purpose building behind the church and wait. No need to get out of the car as this is a socially distanced event. Anyone needing diapers from size newborn to 6 are welcome.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Book Sale with Friends of the Library
Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. March’s sale will feature books from 1901 to the 1940s. By appointment. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount.
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Drive-thru Hotdog Lunch
Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road invites the community to enjoy a free drive-thru hotdog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30, while supplies last, because Jesus loves you, and we do, too. Live music may be offered in the parking lot. Weather permitting, an egg hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m. for children ages 2 to 9 with candy and prizes.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Wirtz, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.