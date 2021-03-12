In honor of Women’s Month, Black Lives Matter Franklin County is hosting a drive-in movie at Pigg River Community Center at 7 p.m. To reserve a spot, email blmfc2021@gmail.com . The group also will collect items for the local domestic violence shelter. For more information, visit the Black Lives Matter Franklin Co. Facebook page.

Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent St., Rocky Mount is having its quarterly free diaper giveaway with baby wipes on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Just drive up to the multi-purpose building behind the church and wait. No need to get out of the car as this is a socially distanced event. Anyone needing diapers from size newborn to 6 are welcome.