FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Drive-in Movie: “Hidden Figures”

In honor of Women’s Month, Black Lives Matter Franklin County is hosting a drive-in movie at Pigg River Community Center at 7 p.m. To reserve a spot, email blmfc2021@gmail.com. The group also will collect items for the local domestic violence shelter. For more information, visit the Black Lives Matter Franklin Co. Facebook page.

Diaper/wipes Giveaway

Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent St., Rocky Mount is having its quarterly free diaper giveaway with baby wipes on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Just drive up to the multi-purpose building behind the church and wait. No need to get out of the car as this is a socially distanced event. Anyone needing diapers from size newborn to 6 are welcome.

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Book Sale with Friends of the Library

Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. March’s sale will feature books from 1901 to the 1940s. By appointment. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library – Rocky Mount.

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Public Library Westlake branch, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Drive-thru Hotdog Lunch

Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road invites the community to enjoy a free drive-thru hotdog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30, while supplies last, because Jesus loves you, and we do, too. Live music may be offered in the parking lot. Weather permitting, an egg hunt will begin at 1:30 p.m. for children ages 2 to 9 with candy and prizes.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Wirtz, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Cool Branch Rescue Squad, 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

