WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

Book Sale with Friends of the Library

Book Sale with Friends of the Library. May 13 and May 27. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop gently used fiction and nonfiction for all ages. May’s sale will feature books on country living (lifestyle, hobbies, home decor, DIY, etc.) and blockbusters by Tom Clancy and Danielle Steele. By appointment. To schedule, call 483-3098, option 1. Walk-ins accepted as space allows. Masks required. Franklin County Public Library Rocky Mount.

FRIDAY, MAY 14

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

SUN.-WED., MAY 16-19

New Life of Rocky Mount