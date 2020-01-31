MONDAY, February 10

Breast Cancer Support Group

General discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Discovery Shop in Moneta.

Silvercords with Tony and Rev. Nichols

Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.

Cross-Stitching

Free for ages 8 and older, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Learn how to cross-stitch your initials and make snowflake patterns. Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.

Mahjong

Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.

Medicare Info Session

Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will hold no-sales-pitch presentations on Medicare starting at 11 a.m. at the FC Westlake Library. Learn the different plans of Medicare, how to compare them, money saving options and how to use medicare.gov.

THURSDAY, February 13

Recovery Connection