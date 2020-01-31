Calendar
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
MONDAY, February 3
Alzheimer/Dementia Caregiver Support
Music Therapy by Noel Anderson will begin at 2 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Life for One
Southern Area Agency on Aging by Teresa Fontaine at Trinity Ecumenical Parish. Bring a bagged lunch.
TUESDAY, February 4
Cocoa, Conversation & Coloring for Adults
Enjoy the stress-busting benefits of coloring along with homemade cocoa, conversation and the chance to win a copy of “The Official Bob Ross Coloring Book.” Drop in at the FC Main Library between 1 and 3 p.m. Free.
Senior Scholars
This book club reads fiction and non-fiction and welcomes new members to the FC Main Library at 10 a.m. Books loaned for free. Next up: “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. To sign up, call 483-3098, option 0.
WEDNESDAY, February 5
Genealogy Friends
Genealogy group is open to anyone interested in family history research to meet at the FC Main Library at 9 a.m. Meetings held on the first Wednesday of each month. Free.
Men’s Cancer Support Group
General discussion will begin at 3 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group
“Everyday Matters Video” will be presented at noon at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. Bring a bagged lunch and a drink.
THURSDAY, February 6
First Church of the Brethren
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
FRIDAY, February 7
Bringing TED Talks to You
Enjoy interactive discussion led by library staff with screenings of two TED Talks on race and diversity: “My road trip through the whitest towns in America” and “Be color brave, not color blind.” starting at noon at the FC Westlake Library. Free.
FRIDAY and SATURDAY, February 7 and 8
Friends of Main Library Book Sale
Sale runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Sale includes fiction and non-fiction books for children and adults with proceeds supporting the library’s free educational programs. Book donations also continually accepted.
SATURDAY, February 8
Blue Ridge Association of Sickle Cell Anemia
Annual blood drive will be held at Pigg River community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 1-800-733–2767 (RED-CROSS) or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome. Free wellness check.
Screening and Discussion: “Harlan County USA”
This award-winning 1976 documentary chronicles a bitter and violent labor dispute between coal miners and corporate management in Appalachian Kentucky. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Pre-registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.
MONDAY, February 10
Breast Cancer Support Group
General discussion will begin at 5:30 p.m. at The Discovery Shop in Moneta.
Silvercords with Tony and Rev. Nichols
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Cross-Stitching
Free for ages 8 and older, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Learn how to cross-stitch your initials and make snowflake patterns. Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
Medicare Info Session
Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will hold no-sales-pitch presentations on Medicare starting at 11 a.m. at the FC Westlake Library. Learn the different plans of Medicare, how to compare them, money saving options and how to use medicare.gov.
THURSDAY, February 13
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
SUNDAY, February 15
One Day at a Time Band
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 10 a.m. Free.
Screening and Discussion: “The Public”
An act of civil disobedience becomes a standoff with police when a group of homeless men take shelter at the Cincinnati Public Library. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Pre-registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.
MONDAY, February 17
Singing with Kathy
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
TUESDAY, February 18
Card Making
Activity will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the FC Westlake Library every third Tuesday each month. For more information call Marsha at 270-5434.
Creating Space
An Evening with Poet Ashley Rhame will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library. Roanoke native Ashley Rhame will recite from her books of poetry, “Soul Cry,” “God’s Eye” and “Chasing Sun.” To reserve a seat, call 483-3098, option 0. Snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Family Craft Lab
Families are invited to the FC Westlake Library from 3 to 4:15 p.m. to unplug, unwind and explore your creative, artistic side together. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
Medicare Info Session
Harmon and Proutey Financial Group will hold no sales-pitch presentations on Medicare starting at 11 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Learn the different plans of Medicare, how to compare them, money saving options and how to use medicare.gov.
WEDNESDAY, February 19
New Beginnings
Meeting will be held at Liberty Station in Bedford at noon.
THURSDAY, February 20
Advocates for Education Meeting
Franklin County Public School educators will provide successful academic tips to assist children in being successful in school. Information includes: Session with males and session with females, peer relationships, counseling, study habits, graduation requirements and parent Q&A. Meeting will be held at Morningside Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Chapel
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Coffee with a Cop
Arrington Enterprises Inc. will host a this event at their Bojangles/Plateau Plaza location on Virgil Goode Hwy. from 9 to 10 a.m. Free coffee while visiting with the law enforcement community.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
SATURDAY, February 22
Screening and Discussion: “Big Sonia”
Threatened by eviction, 91-year-old Sonia Warshawski — great-grandmother, businesswoman and Holocaust survivor revisits her harrowing past as a refugee and witness to genocide. Screening starts at 10 a.m. at the FC Main Library. Free refreshments provided. Pre-registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0.
Singing with Kathy
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
MONDAY, February 24
Check into Savings Workshop
Experts from American National Bank will explain how to open a checking and savings account at a bank of your choice, and how to avoid predatory loans. Discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. at the FC Main Library.
Heart Failure
“What you should know” by Sheree Emore, nurse practitioner from Carilion Clinic at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Free. Light refreshments will be served. Must sign up with Tami Akin 721-4330, 297-5530 or email tami@trinityecumenical.org.
Mahjong
Free from 1 to 3 p.m. at the FC Main Library. All experience levels welcome.
One-on-One with Department of Social Services
Staff from Franklin County Social Services will assist new clients in signing up for SNAP, TANF and other benefits to help you build a strong financial footing from 4 to 7 p.m. at the FC Main Library.
Singing with Christina Kovach
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
WEDNESDAY, February 26
Future Savings Workshop
Edward Jones representative Zach Wimmer will share tips on saving for retirement and other future needs beginning at noon at the FC Main Library.
THURSDAY, February 27
Craftworks for Adults: Felt Flowers
Create beautiful felt flowers that can be displayed, used as a hair accessory, or made into a lapel pin at the FC Westlake Library at 2 p.m. Registration required by calling 483-3098, option 2.
ALERRT, CRCC and CRASE Training
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will host active shooter training at the Franklin Center. Class and course materials are free, but seating is limited. Each course lasts two to four hours with morning class from 8 a.m. to noon and afternoon classes from 1 to 5 p.m. To register or more information, email Randy Campbell at 748concepts@gmail.com.
Recovery Connection
A Christ-centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. This is a program for anyone struggling with past or current dysfunctions or compulsions in their own life or the lives of those around them. Every Thursday at Redwood United Methodist Church starting at 5:30 p.m. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5, during the worship service and small groups.
Singing with Doug
Rocky Mount Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount at 7 p.m. Free.
Time Travelers’ Book Club
Event held at the FC Main Library on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to anyone who loves to read and discuss literature, even if you have not read the current book. This month’s book is “Call Sign Chaos” by Jim Mattis.
WEDNESDAY, February 25
Boones Mill 2020 State of the Town Address
Council members and staff of the Town of Boones Mill will present the 2020 State of the Town Address on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at Holly Jo’s Creekside Grill at 25174 Virgil Goode Hwy. Light refreshments will be served.
SATURDAY, April 11
Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the Virginia Special Olympics Bass Fishing Tournament at Twin Ridge Marina in Henry. Registration will begin around 5:30 a.m. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. Weigh-In will start at 3 p.m. followed by prize giveaways, cake auctions and announcing of the winners.
SATURDAY, March 14
An Evening with Dailey and Vincent
Show presented by The Rocky Mount Lions Club to be held in the Franklin County High School auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now at Haywood’s Jewelers, Ferrum Minute Market and Redwood Minute Market. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at the door. For ticket reservation and more information, call 483-0904 or 483-5360.