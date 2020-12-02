THURSDAY, DEC. 3

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club will meet every Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call 352-8631.

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

Festive Fridays

Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Wear your favorite flannel. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from noon to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, from noon to 5 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

