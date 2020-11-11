WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

Red Cross Blood Drive

At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club will meet every Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call 352-8631.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

Bake Sale

Redwood United Methodist Women will hold a bake sale at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market in downtown Rocky Mount from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds go to the building fund (The ROC).

Firehouse Stew

Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company will sell its famous, tummy-warming firehouse stew on Nov. 14 at the Cool Branch Firehouse off Smith Mountain Road in Penhook. The stew will be ready for purchase starting at 11 a.m. for $8 per quart. Proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase gear and training for volunteers.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

Empty Bowls at Ferrum College