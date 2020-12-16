WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club will meet every Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call 352-8631.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Festive Fridays
Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Come dressed as your favorite Christmas character. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.
Live Nativity
At Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 85 W. Church St. (behind the library), Rocky Mount from 6 to 8 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 21
COVID-19 Testing
At Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Callaway from 10 a.m. to noon, conducted by Virginia Department of Health in partnership with Carilion Clinic. Registration is recommended by calling 769-2052.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
Christmas Eve Service
A Christmas Eve Service will be held at Boones Mill Christian Church, 7950 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill starting at 6:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1447 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, from 2 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
Time Travelers’ Book Club
Meeting at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen across from CVS on Virginia 40 until library reopens. The event is free. This month’s book is “The Reliable Wife” by Robert Goolrick.
