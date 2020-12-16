WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club will meet every Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call 352-8631.

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

Festive Fridays

Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Come dressed as your favorite Christmas character. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.

Live Nativity

At Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 85 W. Church St. (behind the library), Rocky Mount from 6 to 8 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 21

COVID-19 Testing

At Piedmont Presbyterian Church in Callaway from 10 a.m. to noon, conducted by Virginia Department of Health in partnership with Carilion Clinic. Registration is recommended by calling 769-2052.