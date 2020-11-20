SATURDAY, NOV. 21

Annual Turkey and Ham Dinner

Cedar Bluff Church, 5516 Wades Gap Road will hold its annual dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Price of meals are: $9 adult, $5 children (6 to 12 years old) and children under 6 admitted free. Drive-through or carry-out only. All proceeds to support the community center.

VFW Post 10940

Searching for World War II veterans to participate in Veterans Celebration of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. Please contact Ken Barron at 493-6648 by Nov. 21.

MONDAY, NOV. 23

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Wirtz, from 2 to 7 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, NOV. 30

COVID-19 Testing