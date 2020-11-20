SATURDAY, NOV. 21
Annual Turkey and Ham Dinner
Cedar Bluff Church, 5516 Wades Gap Road will hold its annual dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Price of meals are: $9 adult, $5 children (6 to 12 years old) and children under 6 admitted free. Drive-through or carry-out only. All proceeds to support the community center.
VFW Post 10940
Searching for World War II veterans to participate in Veterans Celebration of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. Please contact Ken Barron at 493-6648 by Nov. 21.
MONDAY, NOV. 23
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Wirtz, from 2 to 7 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, NOV. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
MONDAY, NOV. 30
COVID-19 Testing
Virginia Department of Health, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, is hosting an upcoming COVID testing site from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Presbyterian Church, 8585 Callaway Road, Callaway. The test is free however, advance reservations are required by calling 769-2052.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from noon to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, from noon to 5 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
Second Annual Senior Giving Tree
Pick up a star with a senior citizen’s gift request on it at the Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount. After shopping, bring the purchased, unwrapped ítem back to the Essig Recreation Center by Dec. 11.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
