WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, JAN. 4

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1447 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, from 2 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, JAN. 11

Time Travelers’ Book Club

Meeting at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen across from CVS on Virginia 40 until library reopens. The event is free. This month’s book is “The Reliable Wife” by Robert Goolrick.

THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

TUESDAY, JAN. 26