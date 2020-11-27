MONDAY, NOV. 30
COVID-19 Testing
Virginia Department of Health, in partnership with Carilion Clinic, is hosting an upcoming COVID testing site from 10 a.m. to noon at Piedmont Presbyterian Church, 8585 Callaway Road, Callaway. The test is free however, advance reservations are required by calling 769-2052.
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club will meet every Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call 352-8631.
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
Festive Fridays
Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Wear your favorite flannel. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Rocky Mount Masonic Lodge, 2233 S. Main St., Rocky Mount, from noon to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, from noon to 5 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
Festive Fridays
Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.
Second Annual Senior Giving Tree
Pick up a star with a senior citizen’s gift request on it at the Essig Recreation Center, 295 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount. After shopping, bring the purchased, unwrapped ítem back to the Essig Recreation Center by Dec. 11.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, Rocky Mount, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Festive Fridays
Enjoy a stroll around town to shop and dine at various businesses, take in the wonderful lights and decorations, listen to cheerful holiday tunes, and even wave at Santa. Come dressed as your favorite Christmas character. 3 to 8 p.m. in downtown Rocky Mount.
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.
