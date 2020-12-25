WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, JAN. 4

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rehoboth United Methodist Church, 1447 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, from 2 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, JAN. 11

Time Travelers’ Book Club

Meeting at 6 p.m. at the Dairy Queen across from CVS on Virginia 40 until library reopens. The event is free. This month’s book is “The Reliable Wife” by Robert Goolrick.