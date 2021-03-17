THURSDAY, MARCH 18

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

Drive-in Movie: “Hidden Figures”

In honor of Women’s Month, Black Lives Matter Franklin County is hosting a drive-in movie at Pigg River Community Center at 7 p.m. To reserve a spot, email blmfc2021@gmail.com. The group also will collect items for the local domestic violence shelter. For more information, visit the Black Lives Matter Franklin Co. Facebook page.

Diaper/Wipes Giveaway

Open Door Community Church, 335 Dent St., Rocky Mount is having its quarterly free diaper giveaway with baby wipes on Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Just drive up to the multi-purpose building behind the church and wait. No need to get out of the car as this is a socially distanced event. Anyone needing diapers from size newborn to 6 are welcome.

Music in the Mountains