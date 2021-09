Friday, Sept. 24

Movies on the Move will be at 8 p.m. at Summit View.

Saturday, Sept. 25

The Sidewalk Sale will start at 9 a.m. in Rocky Mount.

A Flatwater Canoe Clinic will be held at 10 a.m. at Jamison Mill

Sunday, Sept. 26

Skatember Fest will be held at 2 p.m. at Rocky Mount Skate Park.

Monday, Sept. 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant and Lounge on North Main Street in Rocky Mount.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Alpaca Farm Days start at 11 a.m. at Alpacas of SML Farm.

Thursday, Sept. 30 Alpaca Farm Days start at 11 a.m. at Alpacas of SML Farm.