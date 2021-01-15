THURSDAY, JAN. 21

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Rocky Mount Church of Christ, 39 Woodman Road, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

Infant Care Class

At Franklin County Perinatal Education Center, 335 S. Main St., Rocky Mount. 6 p.m. Register by calling 489-1800.

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Boones Mill Christian Church, 7950 Grassy Hill Road, Boones Mill, from 1 to 6 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, JAN. 25

Community Meeting Gills Creek District

Lorie Smith, Gills Creek representative of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors is hosting a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Residents must register at www.franklincountyva.gov to receive the Zoom link.

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Franklin Heights Church, 110 Hill Top Drive, from noon to 5 p.m. Details at www.redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, JAN. 28