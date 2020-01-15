Family Tree Painting

Bring a list of family members and paint your family tree using watercolors at the FC Main Library from 1 to 3 p.m. For ages 18 and up. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Snow date: Feb. 11.

Orientation to Universal Class

Learn about and watch a demo of Universal Class, a library provided database that offers hundreds of self-paced online continuing education courses at 10 a.m. for ages 18 and up at FC Westlake Library. Registration is required by calling 483-3098, option 0. Free.

Smith Mountain Lake Women’s Club

Monthly meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. The guest speaker will be Alan Lee, author of MacKenzie August Books. After a brief business meeting, a potluck lunch will be served. We encourage guests and potential new members to attend for informational benefits and lunch. For information on club membership, contact Marsha at marshamelk@hotmail.com or 270-5434 or Peggy at 484-3708.

THURSDAY, January 23

Rodent Roundtable