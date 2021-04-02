FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Cross Walk

Rocky Mount church leaders are planning to carry the cross through the community on Good Friday. This event will start at 11 a.m. April 2 at the Veterans Memorial Park. The entire walk is less than 4 miles and should take between two and three hours to complete. Participants are asked to arrive by 10:45 a.m.

Good Friday Service

Antioch and Germantown Brick Churches of the Brethren will host a combined Good Friday service on April 2 at 8 p.m. at the pavilion at Summit View Park. Bring a chair. Traditionally, the Service of Darkness symbolizes the somber spirit of Good Friday, as a remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus. Pastor Andy, Antioch members and other churches in the county will help to lead and prepare.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

Book Sale