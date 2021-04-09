THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the third floor audiorium of the Medical Office Building in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Chug for the Jug 5K

Presented by the Crooked Road Running Club, the proceeds from this event will benefit the track and field teams at Benjamin Franklin Middle and Franklin County High schools. 8 a.m. out and back course from FCHS. Details and registration at runsignup.com/Race/VA/RockyMount/chugforthejug.

We Care ATV Ride

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the We Care of Franklin County ATV Ride on April 24 at the Parkridge Subdivision just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Contact Harry Clingenpeel at harry.clingenpeel@franklincountyva.gov for more information.

Spring Gathering