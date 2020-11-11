Church seminar to focus on surviving the holidays

Grieving the death of a family member or friend may cause feelings of dread during the holiday season, and thoughts of social gatherings, family traditions and obligations can create feelings of anxiety.

To help lessen the stress, Eastlake Community Church is presenting a two-hour seminar titled “Surviving the Holidays” on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is hosted by GriefShare and its affiliated churches.

GriefShare is nondenominational and open to people of all faiths, as well as those who do not practice a faith.

The seminar will present a video featuring advice from people in grief who’ve faced the holidays after their loss.

Participants can hear insights from Christian counselors, pastors and psychologists and receive a Holiday Survival Guide with practical strategies, encouraging words, helpful exercises, questions and answers and journaling ideas for surviving the holiday season.

To reserve a seat or to find out more about the event, contact Eastlake Community Church at 297-0966 or office@eastlake-church. com.