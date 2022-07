Franklin County Office of Aging has scheduled a second Produce in the Parks for Tuesday, July 19 at Lynch Park in Rocky Mount at 10 a.m.

This program is free and for ages 50 and older.

Families are limited to one bag of produce.

Also, Produce in the Parks are scheduled for Tuesday, July 26 at Jamison Mill Park in Henry and Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park in Moneta.

Call 540-483-9238 for information.