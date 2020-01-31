Religion calendar

Recovery Connection will be held every Thursday night; dinner is served at 5:45 p.m. and small groups start at 6:30 p.m. A Christ centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5 during the worship service and small groups.

Worship services to be held in the spring will take place at churches all across town. The events will be on Wednesdays at noon, starting March 4 and going until Holy Week, April 8. There will be a worship service lasting around 30 minutes followed by a free luncheon with a love offering taken for various non-profits and ministries in the county. Designed especially for the working people of Rocky Mount, all are welcome at the following churches: March 4 — Rocky Mount Christian Church with Rev. Will Waller, March 11 — Rocky Mount Church of the Brethren with Rev. David Slayton, March 18 — Rocky Mount United Methodist Church with Rev. Christopher Coates, March 25 — Rocky Mount Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Coleman, April 1 — Henry Fork Church of the Brethren with Rev. Matthew Ricks, April 8 — First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount with Rev. John Collins.