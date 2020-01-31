Religion calendar
Submit religious events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
ROCKY MOUNT
Fairview Church of the Brethren
A loving, caring family deeply in love with Jesus and fueled by the Holy Spirit, sharing that love as God’s missionaries to all people. New service schedule beginning March 1: Worship service is at 9:45 a.m., Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. New classes are available for children, youth, young adults and seniors. For more information visit: fairview-church-rocky-mount.com.
New Life of Rocky Mount
New Life Christian Ministries is a Christ-centered, charismatic church dedicated to fulfilling the great commission. Services are at 180 AMT Tech Drive on Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Open Door Community Church
Youth group meeting (7 — 12th grades) held on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Bible study and prayer meeting at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month. Sunday service held at 10 a.m. each week.
Redwood United Methodist Church
Sunday services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Small groups are available at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care is available each service. Children’s Church also available for kindergarten through third grade. For more information, visit www.redwoodumc.org.
Redwood United Methodist Church
Recovery Connection will be held every Thursday night; dinner is served at 5:45 p.m. and small groups start at 6:30 p.m. A Christ centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5 during the worship service and small groups.
Rocky Mount Ecumenical Group
Worship services to be held in the spring will take place at churches all across town. The events will be on Wednesdays at noon, starting March 4 and going until Holy Week, April 8. There will be a worship service lasting around 30 minutes followed by a free luncheon with a love offering taken for various non-profits and ministries in the county. Designed especially for the working people of Rocky Mount, all are welcome at the following churches: March 4 — Rocky Mount Christian Church with Rev. Will Waller, March 11 — Rocky Mount Church of the Brethren with Rev. David Slayton, March 18 — Rocky Mount United Methodist Church with Rev. Christopher Coates, March 25 — Rocky Mount Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Coleman, April 1 — Henry Fork Church of the Brethren with Rev. Matthew Ricks, April 8 — First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount with Rev. John Collins.
Trinity Episcopal Church
Services held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery care is available.
CALLAWAY
Celtic Christian Community Worship
Meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. from April to October and 5:30 p.m. from November to March. All are invited.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!