Religion calendar

ROCKY MOUNT

Antioch Church of the Brethren

The Bridgewater College Chorale, Concert Choir and Handbell choir will perform in concert. Performance will feature choral works from the Renaissance to American contemporary periods including Johannes Brahm’s How Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place from Requiem and Lacrymosa from W.A. Mozart’s Requiem. Contemporary works by composers John Rutter, Karl Jenkins, and Jean Berger along with a variety of gospel and multicultural works will also be included in the performance. March 28 at 7 p.m. free of charge and open to the public.

Doe Run Christian Church

Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Larry Houston for medical expenses will be Saturday, Feb. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, roll, drink and a desert for a $10 donation. Snow date for dinner will be Saturday, March 21.

Fairview Church of the Brethren

A loving, caring family deeply in love with Jesus and fueled by the Holy Spirit, sharing that love as God’s missionaries to all people. New service schedule beginning March 1: Worship service is at 9:45 a.m., Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. New classes are available for children, youth, young adults and seniors. For more information, visit fairview-church-rocky-mount.com.

New Life of Rocky Mount

New Life Christian Ministries is a Christ-centered, charismatic church dedicated to fulfilling the great commission. Services are at 180 AMT Tech Drive on Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Open Door Community Church

Youth group meeting (7 — 12th grades) held on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Bible study and prayer meeting at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month. Sunday service held at 10 a.m. each week.

Pigg River Community Center

A Black History Program will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. by the Black History Program Committee. There will be various speakers with audience participation. Rev. James Perkins will serve as moderator.

Piedmont Quarterly Conference

The 122nd “Once in a Lifetime” anniversary celebration will be held on Saturday, April 18 at the airport Holiday Inn in Roanoke. Special guests include Lovely Valley Male Chorus and the Faithful Travelers of Martinsville. Guest preacher is Dr. Arrold Martin, president of American Baptist Churches of the South. Deadline for ticket purchase is March 21. Tickets are $20 for ages 16 and up, children 15 and under are free. For tickets, contact 420-2663 or 814-7428.

Redwood United Methodist Church

Sunday services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Small groups are available at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care is available each service. Children’s Church also available for kindergarten through third grade. For more information, visit www.redwoodumc.org.

Redwood United Methodist Church

Recovery Connection will be held every Thursday night; dinner is served at 5:45 p.m. and small groups start at 6:30 p.m. A Christ centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5 during the worship service and small groups.

Rocky Mount Ecumenical Group

Worship services to be held in the spring will take place at churches all across town. The events will be on Wednesdays at noon, starting March 4 and going until Holy Week, April 8. There will be a worship service lasting around 30 minutes followed by a free luncheon with a love offering taken for various nonprofits and ministries in the county. Designed especially for the working people of Rocky Mount, all are welcome at the following churches: March 4 — Rocky Mount Christian Church with Rev. Will Waller, March 11 — Rocky Mount Church of the Brethren with Rev. David Slayton, March 18 — Rocky Mount United Methodist Church with Rev. Christopher Coates, March 25 — Rocky Mount Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Coleman, April 1 — Henry Fork Church of the Brethren with Rev. Matthew Ricks, April 8 — First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount with Rev. John Collins.

Trinity Episcopal Church

“Spoken Through the Prophets” is a weekly program that will be held in the parish hall starting Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. and will continue every Tuesday evening during Lent. The program will include a short devotional, dinner, and presentation and is open to the local community free of charge. For more information and reservations, contact Sybil Smith at 721-1888.

Trinity Episcopal Church

Services held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery care is available.

BOONES MILL

Boones Mill Christian Church

Ash Wednesday Service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. www.boonesmillcc.org

Castleview Missionary Baptist Church

Black History service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Christopher Coates of First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount will render the service. Lunch will be served.

CALLAWAY

Celtic Christian Community Worship

Meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. from April to October and 5:30 p.m. from November to March. All are invited.

MONETA

Epworth UM Church

Monthly country breakfast will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 7:30 -10 a.m. Free will donations are appreciated and will be given to local charities.

PENHOOK

Mount Zion United Methodist Church

Black History month will be observed with a program on Sunday, Feb. 23 starting at 2:30 p.m. The theme will be “I’ll Rise Again.” Lunch will be served before the program.

Scotty’s Fertilizer Warehouse

Angellena Hodges performs on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. For more information, call 576-3413.