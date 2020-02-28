Religion calendar

Piedmont Quarterly Conference

The 122nd “Once in a Lifetime” anniversary celebration will be held on Saturday, April 18 at the airport Holiday Inn in Roanoke. Special guests include Lovely Valley Male Chorus and the Faithful Travelers of Martinsville. Guest preacher is Dr. Arrold Martin, president of American Baptist Churches of the South. Deadline for ticket purchase is March 21. Tickets are $20 for ages 16 and up, children 15 and under are free. For tickets, contact 420-2663 or 814-7428.

Redwood United Methodist Church

Sunday services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Small groups are available at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care is available each service. Children’s Church also available for kindergarten through third grade. For more information, visit www.redwoodumc.org.

Redwood United Methodist Church

Recovery Connection will be held every Thursday night; dinner is served at 5:45 p.m. and small groups start at 6:30 p.m. A Christ centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5 during the worship service and small groups.

Rocky Mount Ecumenical Group