Religion calendar

Open Door Community Church

Youth group meeting (7 — 12th grades) held on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Bible study and prayer meeting at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month. Sunday service held at 10 a.m. each week.

Redwood United Methodist Church

Sunday services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Small groups are available at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care is available each service. Children’s Church also available for kindergarten through third grade. For more information, visit www.redwoodumc.org.

Recovery Connection will be held every Thursday night; dinner is served at 5:45 p.m. and small groups start at 6:30 p.m. A Christ centered program that gives people the resources to help recover from a variety of things. Childcare is provided for children up to age 5 during the worship service and small groups.

Rocky Mount Ecumenical Group