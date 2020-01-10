Religion calendar

Submit religious events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

ROCKY MOUNT

Fairview Church of the Brethren

A loving, caring family deeply in love with Jesus and fueled by the Holy Spirit, sharing that love as God’s missionaries to all people. Sunday school 10 a.m., worship service 11 a.m., children’s church available. For more information, visit fairview-church-rocky-mount.com.

New Life of Rocky Mount

New Life Christian Ministries is a Christ-centered, charismatic church dedicated to fulfilling the great commission. Services are at 180 AMT Tech Drive on Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Open Door Community Church

Youth group meeting (7 — 12th grades) held on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Bible study and prayer meeting at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month. Sunday service held at 10 a.m. each week.

Redwood United Methodist Church