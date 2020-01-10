Religion calendar
Submit religious events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
ROCKY MOUNT
Fairview Church of the Brethren
A loving, caring family deeply in love with Jesus and fueled by the Holy Spirit, sharing that love as God’s missionaries to all people. Sunday school 10 a.m., worship service 11 a.m., children’s church available. For more information, visit fairview-church-rocky-mount.com.
New Life of Rocky Mount
New Life Christian Ministries is a Christ-centered, charismatic church dedicated to fulfilling the great commission. Services are at 180 AMT Tech Drive on Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Open Door Community Church
Youth group meeting (7 — 12th grades) held on Wednesdays from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Bible study and prayer meeting at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday except the first Wednesday of the month. Sunday service held at 10 a.m. each week.
Redwood United Methodist Church
Sunday services begin at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Small groups are available at 9:45 a.m. Nursery care is available each service. Children’s Church also available for kindergarten through third grade. For more information, visit www.redwoodumc.org.
Trinity Episcopal Church
Services held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Adult Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery care is available.
CALLAWAY
Celtic Christian Community Worship
Meetings are held on the first Sunday of each month at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. from April to October and 5:30 p.m. from November to March. All are invited.
PENHOOK
Scotties Fertilizer Warehouse
“Mainline” will perform on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. Call 576-3413 for more information.